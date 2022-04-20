Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 3 (March 2022)

A. COVID-19 update

The fourth wave of COVID-19 is declining in Iraq since 7th February 2022. Iraq reported Omicron as the predominant variant during the fourth wave; 83% of samples tested for Genomic Sequencing proved to be Omicron variant. Vaccination is ongoing with a total of 17,750,421 doses having been administered as of 31st March 2022, covering 10,366,181 people with the first dose, 7,228,019 people with the second dose and 156,221 people with the third dose.

B. REACH-GHC Health MSNA Lessons Learned Workshop for 2022

Building on a successful workshop last year, the Global Health Cluster Information Management Task Team (GHC IMTT) and the REACH initiative conducted an online health Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) lessons learned workshop on 9th March 2022, to inform the MSNA and Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) processes moving forward. Among others, topics included MSNA progress from 2021, review of priority countries, recommendations for harmonization of household survey health indicators in humanitarian settings, etc.

Health Cluster Coordinators and other stakeholders participated in the workshop.

C.Meeting to discuss the cluster’s approach to transition of the IASC humanitarian response in Iraq

The Humanitarian Coordinator organized meeting with individual Cluster Lead Agency Representatives and Cluster Coordinators to discuss each Cluster’s approach to transition of the IASC humanitarian response in Iraq. The meeting for WHO/Health Cluster took place on 13th March 2022.

Accompanying the WHO Representative, the Health Cluster Coordinator met with the Humanitarian Coordinator and the Head of OCHA in Baghdad to discuss the Transition Planning Roadmap document developed by clusters for the phasing out of humanitarian response activities in the conict-aected governorates and the plan for longer term activities in Iraq.

The below two aspects of the transition plan were focused on: 1- The immediate service-delivery needs of the aected and vulnerable population groups and the Cluster partners' funding status to sustain these 2- Longer term activities, such as capacity building of the government and eventual handover of services to them; and the technical support WHO would be providing to strengthen the health system WHO/Health Cluster will work to ensure sustainability of Primary Healthcare service-provision to aected population groups, particularly those residing in open IDP camps, till the middle of 2023.

In addition, WHO/Health Cluster will also coordinate with Durable Solutions Technical Working Group and other longer-term actors to facilitate a smooth handover of services, while simultaneously building the capacity of the MoH to takeover services from the humanitarian partners.