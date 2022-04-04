Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 2 - (February 2022)

A.Shortage of humanitarian funding

Several Health Cluster partners are facing shortage of fund this year and will be phasing out from many locations where they have been providing essential, life-saving health services, including in some IDP camps. The Health Cluster continues to advocate for these partners with donors, while also being in discussion with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to take over services from partner agencies. The Cluster is also coordinating with the Durable Solutions Technical Working Group (DSTWG) to facilitate a smooth transition.

B. Enhancing reporting of GBV services in health programs

The Federal Ministry of Health (MoH) requested the Health Cluster to ensure the reflection of Gender Based Violence (GBV) services being provided by health partners within their operations in the field, under the humanitarian response, which could subsequently be expanded beyond the emergency response. The Cluster, in consulta- tion with the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG), is considering the most suitable mechanism whereby GBV services provided by partners can be showcased through coordination of efforts and adequate reporting. A mechanism to do this, when identified, will be shared with the MoH and partners.

C. Survey on national NGOs participation in Country Health Clusters/Sectors

In the context of the Grand Bargain self-reporting exercise, under the localization work stream, the Global Health Cluster reached out to country offices to gather some information on the participation of national NGOs in Country Health Clusters/Sectors. Among other things, the survey included such information as whether national NGOs co-coordinate the cluster, participate in Strategic Advisory Groups, lead/participate in technical working groups/task teams, participate in country-based trainings, etc.