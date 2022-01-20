Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 12 - (December 2021)

A. Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2022

The Global Humanitarian Overview 2022 was officially published on 2nd December 2021 with the theme "Climate Change and Humanitarian Action". The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) is the most comprehensive humanitarian needs assessment for the purpose of large-scale resource mobilization efforts, as well as to explore possibilities to better deliver humanitarian assistance to people in need. The document covers humanitarian needs and operations in different regions and countries, the total number of which varies each year, and is usually linked to the most acute crises. The report provides donors, aid workers and the public with an overview of the achievements made over the past year, as well as the challenges that remain in the year ahead in each crisis-affected country. In addition, funds received throughout the year by country / site may be found in the document. According to the 2022 GHO, a total of 274 million people worldwide are in need of emergency aid and protection, a 17 per cent increase compared to last year’s GHO. An estimated USD 41 billion is required to provide relief and protection to the 183 million people most in need and targeted by the plan. Iraq is featured on pages 97-99 of the GHO 2022.

B. Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) 1st Reserve Allocation 2021

The 1st Reserve Allocation of the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) for 2021 was under process, with partner agencies of the 4 clusters identified to be funded having uploaded projects online by 8th December. The Health Cluster Strategic Review Team (SRT) meetings for proposal vetting were subsequently held on 14th and 15th December, attended by the members of the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG), the Cluster Gender Focal Person and an IHF team member, as an observer. Three consortium projects, two being primarily health and the other being primarily Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA), were approved for funding, which covered all the proposed services and target locations among them.