Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 12 - December 2020

The Health Cluster Coordinator and WHO GBV Technical Officer met with the policy and advocacy advisor at SEED Foundation in Erbil on 1st December to share expertise and feedback on feasible advocacy areas that SEED could consider pursuing in KRG and federal Iraq under their program seeking to support the particular needs of survivors of violence from the ISIS conflict, especially former child soldiers, children born of war, and female survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

In preparation of the HRP 2021, the Health Cluster Team shared the draft HRP 2021 objective, activities, indicators and response approach that was developed by the Cluster according to OCHA’s template, with the SAG by 1st December. The feedback was incorporated and the document was shared with OCHA subsequently.

In light of the sudden camp closures in Iraq, the information on the needs and movements of people leaving the camps is crucial to informing an effective and timely response. The CCCM Camp Departure Follow-up Surveys and the DTM Emergency Tracking of Camp IDPs provides essential information about the locations of arrival and the potential immediate needs of the people departing camps. This situational information is complimented by the DTM-RWG Returns Index, which provides an overview of the severity of conditions in the locations of arrival to further support the prioritization of interventions. In order to familiarize stakeholders on the content of each of these tools, CCCM and DTM held a webinar on 2nd December, in which several of the agencies providing humanitarian services in Iraq participated.