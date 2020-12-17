Iraq
Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 11 - November 2020
The Cluster submitted to OCHA the first drafts of the narrative to the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2021 and the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2021 on the 1st and 5th of November respectively. The GHO summarizes the needs for 2021, as identified through assessments and analysis, an explanation on any changes from 2020 and what these changes in needs and context mean for the response in 2021. The HNO goes into further detail, focusing on an overview of key figures and severity, analysis and presentation of key humanitarian conditions and needs and an overview of methodology, limitations, needs monitoring and planned assessments. In addition, the below information was also submitted by clusters for development of the GHO:
- Projected beneficiaries reached by district for IDPs in-camp, IDPs out-of-camp and Returnees
- Projected beneficiaries reached by district (overall) disaggregated by female and male
An ICCG dedicated meeting on 2021 HRP response planning was held on 2nd November by OCHA with participation of the clusters. The discussion focused on findings and outcomes from the Workshops and Strategic Sessions held earlier, key steps and concepts in response analysis, 2021 HRP strategic objectives, commitments towards quality programming and introduction of results framework and next steps for inter-sectoral and cluster response planning.
John’s Hopkins University, in collaboration with UNICEF, are conducting a case study on newborn health policy and action plan implementation in fragile and humanitarian settings in Iraq. In this regard, the Health Cluster Coordinator and WHO National Officer for Maternal and Child Health participated in an online interview with the University on 3rd November. The following issues were focused on:
- WHO and humanitarian health cluster involvement in national and governorate-level health program planning and implementation
- Newborn health services and programming in crisis-affected areas of Iraq
- Planning and coordination efforts to support this work