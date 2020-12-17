Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 11 - November 2020

The Cluster submitted to OCHA the first drafts of the narrative to the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2021 and the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2021 on the 1st and 5th of November respectively. The GHO summarizes the needs for 2021, as identified through assessments and analysis, an explanation on any changes from 2020 and what these changes in needs and context mean for the response in 2021. The HNO goes into further detail, focusing on an overview of key figures and severity, analysis and presentation of key humanitarian conditions and needs and an overview of methodology, limitations, needs monitoring and planned assessments. In addition, the below information was also submitted by clusters for development of the GHO:

Projected beneficiaries reached by district for IDPs in-camp, IDPs out-of-camp and Returnees

Projected beneficiaries reached by district (overall) disaggregated by female and male