Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 10 - (October 2021)

A. Public health risks, priorities, needs and gaps

Iraq has been facing a protracted crisis for several years. Humanitarian needs remain linked to conflicts’ effects/displacement, chronic diseases, and epidemic peaks, mainly during the rainy season. The sudden/gradual closure of almost 20 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) during the course of the year increases focus on responding to the pockets of humanitarian needs of the secondarily displaced and returnees, including those living in informal settlements with critical shelter needs, with very few essential means such as food, water and sanitation.

According to the February 2021 IOM report on key obstacles to return as of mid, 2020, the main obstacle relating to healthcare was accessing safe and affordable services, where 32% of returnee families expressed this.

Meanwhile, health partners have seen their funds cut / reduced over time, mainly this year, meaning that the agencies will have to reprogram according to the changing locations. While the reconstruction of health and other infrastructure damaged by war falls within the framework of longer-term actors, the humanitarian response will focus on providing essential primary healthcare services and capacity building of the government counterpart to take over services. Stabilization and development actors will have to work closely with humanitarian actors to facilitate a coordinated approach toward transition and settling people in their areas of origin.