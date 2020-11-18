Iraq
Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 10 - October 2020
Attachments
- Health, Shelter, WASH and CCCM clusters put together a draft Allocation priorities document for the IHF 1st Reserve Allocation of 2020 which is to focus on the establishment and running of Quarantine/Isolation (Q/I) areas in priority IDP camps, in the backdrop of expected consolidation/closure of camps according to the Government’s decision. This focused on:
COVID-19 status in camps and consideration on their vulnerabilities
Justification for setting up Q/I areas in camps
Status of installation of Q/I areas
Running costs of Q/I areas
Partners capacity
This was shared with IHF on 1st October in order to be submitted to the HC and the Advisory Board for review and approval, in order to launch the Allocation as soon as possible. Subsequently, the clusters worked with partners on establishing consortia to receive funding from the Reserve Allocation, while also supporting the existing consortia to obtain top up funding under the IHF Cost Extension component.
- On behalf of the Global Health Cluster COVID-19 Task Team, Harvard Humanitarian Initiative conducted a Country Case Study on COVID-19 with the aim to better understand key technical and operational challenges, barriers to maintaining essential health services while treating COVID-19, as well as multi sectoral or inter sectoral programming and coordination challenges being faced at country level in humanitarian or resource limited settings, between 20th – 31st July 2020. Six countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Cox Bazar Bangladesh, Iraq, NE Nigeria and Yemen) were selected to be part of the study which was via key informant interviews. Key informants included the Cluster Coordinator, WHO technical team, national and international NGOs, MoH focal points and donors. In parallel with this exercise and with the same objectives, Ready Initiative, on behalf of the GHC COVID-19 Task Team, conducted an online survey, open to all cluster countries and targeting Health Cluster Coordination teams and partners to engage in. The survey was also launched in the week of 20th July. The findings were presented and discussed with the Health Cluster Coordination Teams on 29th September and to the COVID-19 Task Team members on 1st October.