Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 10 - October 2020

Health, Shelter, WASH and CCCM clusters put together a draft Allocation priorities document for the IHF 1st Reserve Allocation of 2020 which is to focus on the establishment and running of Quarantine/Isolation (Q/I) areas in priority IDP camps, in the backdrop of expected consolidation/closure of camps according to the Government’s decision. This focused on:

COVID-19 status in camps and consideration on their vulnerabilities Justification for setting up Q/I areas in camps Status of installation of Q/I areas Running costs of Q/I areas Partners capacity

This was shared with IHF on 1st October in order to be submitted to the HC and the Advisory Board for review and approval, in order to launch the Allocation as soon as possible. Subsequently, the clusters worked with partners on establishing consortia to receive funding from the Reserve Allocation, while also supporting the existing consortia to obtain top up funding under the IHF Cost Extension component.