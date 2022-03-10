Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 1 - (January 2022)

A.Survey on Protection of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) in cluster countries

The Global Health Cluster conducted a short survey in the first week of January to obtain some baseline data on the reach of Protection of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) networks in countries with active clusters.

The purpose of the survey was to gather initial feedback from all health cluster coordinators/co-coordinators at national and sub-na- tional levels on their knowledge on what tools, networks and mecha- nisms are available for PSEA and understand any current challeng- es and barriers for safe and accessible reach to PSEA resources and services.

The results of this survey are expected to help guide the initial devel- opment of priority activities in support of Health Clusters to strengthen PSEA in cluster countries.

Iraq national and sub-national clusters participated in the survey and submitted feedback by the deadline of 7th January 2022.