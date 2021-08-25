Iraq
Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 07 - July 2021
Attachments
Iraq Drought Situation
- The current and anticipated drought and water shortages in many governates is concerning, with chance of outbreaks of water-borne diseases, including cholera, being one of the potential risks. While a Cholera Preparedness and Response Plan is available and will be operationalized, the Health and WASH clusters plan to coordinate with the technical teams in WHO and UNICEF to review the plan, to contextualize it to the COVID-19 situation. The Health Cluster and partners are working to strengthen EWARN reporting and will monitor the drought situation along with other clusters, as discussed during Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) meetings, to stage a response, should this be required.