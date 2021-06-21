Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 05 - May 2021

COVID-19 pandemic

Iraq COVID-19 caseload: The total number of COVID-19 cases in May 2021 were 136,153 with 910 associated deaths. Both figures are lesser than those of the preceding month (April peaked with 214,275 total cases and 1,142 associated deaths). Meanwhile, the cumulative number of cases since the onset of the pandemic in Iraq on 24th February 2020 are 1,201,352 with 16,375 associated deaths as of the end of May 2021.

COVID-19 second wave spike: Generally flattening 2nd wave is being observed in May 2021, with a slow downward trend of incidence and positivity rates. There was a slight increase in the number of cases during the post-Eid period, which is accounted for social gatherings (despite rigorous messaging by the MoH, RCCE Working Group and other health partners) and reduced testing during the holiday period. The recommendations remain to scale up preparedness and response activities, with efforts to speed up the vaccination campaign including counteracting anti-vaccination rhetoric through trustworthy key messaging, enhancing vaccination preparedness, and implementation of the campaign in IDPs and