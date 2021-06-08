Iraq
Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 04 - April 2021
COVID-19 pandemic
Iraq COVID-19 caseload: The total number of COVID-19 cases in April 2021 were 214,275 with 1,142 associated deaths, making April the month with the highest caseload and associated fatalities throughout the pandemic. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of cases since the onset of the pandemic in Iraq were 1,065,199 with 15,465 associated deaths as of the end of April 2021.
COVID-19 second wave spike: The number of cases constituting the second wave continued to climb, with high incidence and positivity rates in all governorates and doubling in more than 2/3rd of the governorates, reaching the peak during EPI week 16 (19-25 April 2021). An urgent need remains to scale up preparedness and response activities with all efforts to speed up the vaccination campaign, including counteracting anti-vaccination rhetoric through trustworthy key messaging, enhancing vaccination preparedness, and implementation of the campaign in IDPs and refugee camps.
COVID-19 Taskforce: The regular Health Cluster COVID-19 Task Force meeting was held on 15th April 2021 with full participation of MoH, UN agencies, Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Working Group and partner agencies. One of the points discussed was the integration of COVID-19 Vaccination pillar into the workplan, making a total of nine pillars. The MoH summarized the main pillars and activities of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan (NDVP), including the implementation process. The NDVP clearly included IDPs and Refugees as part of the Government’s priority groups for vaccination and collaboration with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) is ongoing to allocate vaccines for them.