Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 04 - April 2021

COVID-19 pandemic

Iraq COVID-19 caseload: The total number of COVID-19 cases in April 2021 were 214,275 with 1,142 associated deaths, making April the month with the highest caseload and associated fatalities throughout the pandemic. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of cases since the onset of the pandemic in Iraq were 1,065,199 with 15,465 associated deaths as of the end of April 2021.

COVID-19 second wave spike: The number of cases constituting the second wave continued to climb, with high incidence and positivity rates in all governorates and doubling in more than 2/3rd of the governorates, reaching the peak during EPI week 16 (19-25 April 2021). An urgent need remains to scale up preparedness and response activities with all efforts to speed up the vaccination campaign, including counteracting anti-vaccination rhetoric through trustworthy key messaging, enhancing vaccination preparedness, and implementation of the campaign in IDPs and refugee camps.