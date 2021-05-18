Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 03 - March 2021

COVID-19 Taskforce Reactivation: The Health Cluster, in close collaboration with the federal Ministry of Health (MoH), relaunched the Iraq Health Cluster COVID-19 Taskforce on March 11, 2021 with the primary aim to coordinate preparedness and response activities in Iraq at the operational level. It will complement existing coordination structures and aims to leverage the reach and capacity of relevant Health Cluster partners to ensure all necessary measures are undertaken to prevent the spread of infection and care for COVID-19 cases in Iraq. Based initially on the WHO Preparedness and Response Plan (PRP), the Taskforce is working to revise its Terms of Reference (ToR) to be in line with the National COVID Preparedness and Response Plan and the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan (NDVP), considering the emerging situation of the pandemic and the simultaneous vaccination status in the country. The main working pillars of the Taskforce are coordination, planning and monitoring; risk communication and community engagement (RCCE); disease surveillance;

COVID-19 case management, infection prevention and control; operations and logistics; and continuity of essential health services.

Its regular monthly meetings will bring all health stakeholders in Iraq together for comprehensive synergy against the current pandemic.

The Taskforce will work closely with the MoH, particularly on Iraq COVID-19 vaccination campaign, to ensure humanitarian partners’ active engagement. The forum will also facilitate better information sharing among responsible actors.

The first meeting after reactivation was held on 13th March 2021. The meeting aimed to agree on the pillars of the workplan and to set dates to finalize and endorse it, to begin the implementation.