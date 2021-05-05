Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 01 - January 2021

Health Cluster ActivityInfo Reporting uniformity about “referrals” agreed during National Health Cluster Meeting on 18th January 2021. Accordingly, only those referred patients who have been transported by vehicle of health facility will be reported as “referrals”.

The Iraq Information Center (IIC) has developed a new online platform for managing referred cases of beneficiaries (IDPs, refugees, returnees and host community) using which, humanitarian partners can be directly contacted and provide their feedback after addressing the referrals. This contrasts with the previous mechanism whereby the relevant clusters were contacted by IIC and the case was then cascaded down to the partners by the cluster, sometimes causing delays in the response. The new mechanism was presented by IIC in the January national Health Cluster meeting and partners were requested to share contact information of focal persons who would receive and handle referrals.

With the closure of several camps towards the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, Cluster partners had to reorient their service-delivery to areas of return or places where population were being secondarily displaced. In addition, a reprogramming of the support to the Quarantine/Isolation (Q/I) sites funded by the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF), initially planned for IDP camps, was initiated. The Health Sub-Clusters assisted respective partners with identifying priority locations and services where they could redirect their interventions.