Iraq
Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 01 - January 2021
Attachments
Health Cluster ActivityInfo Reporting uniformity about “referrals” agreed during National Health Cluster Meeting on 18th January 2021. Accordingly, only those referred patients who have been transported by vehicle of health facility will be reported as “referrals”.
The Iraq Information Center (IIC) has developed a new online platform for managing referred cases of beneficiaries (IDPs, refugees, returnees and host community) using which, humanitarian partners can be directly contacted and provide their feedback after addressing the referrals. This contrasts with the previous mechanism whereby the relevant clusters were contacted by IIC and the case was then cascaded down to the partners by the cluster, sometimes causing delays in the response. The new mechanism was presented by IIC in the January national Health Cluster meeting and partners were requested to share contact information of focal persons who would receive and handle referrals.
With the closure of several camps towards the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, Cluster partners had to reorient their service-delivery to areas of return or places where population were being secondarily displaced. In addition, a reprogramming of the support to the Quarantine/Isolation (Q/I) sites funded by the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF), initially planned for IDP camps, was initiated. The Health Sub-Clusters assisted respective partners with identifying priority locations and services where they could redirect their interventions.
The Returns Working Group (RWG) facilitated two field missions to Salah Al Din governorate (Sayid Ghareeb and Himreen locations) on 11th and 12th January 2021 respectively, to identify the current humanitarian and stabilization needs of returnees and look into increasing cooperation and coordination between the partners and the local government in Salah al-din to address the needs of these returnees. INTERSOS sent a focal person on behalf of the Health Sub-Cluster in Sala Al Din to be part of the missions and identify health service-availability and needs.