Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin - January 2019

The Global Health Cluster in coordination with Avenir Analytics conducted a study between 13- 24 January entitled: Strengthening Global Capacity for Emergency Health, with the objective of clarifying critical emergency gaps and actions taken by all health stakeholders to address the imbalance between health response capacity supply and demand and make recommendations to address these gaps.

A two-day GBV mainstreaming workshop was held on 16-17 January, organized by UNFPA, targeting Cluster Coordinators, Co-Coordinators and GBV focal persons.

The first phase of the GBV Guidelines roll-out began on 30 January in Erbil in the form of a one-day workshop comprising 5 modules focusing on core GBV concepts.

On 29th January, the Cluster met to discuss the Grand Bargain, localization and the consortium/-multi-partner approach.

Given the protection concerns of the IDPs in Nimrud camp due to which most people are not comfortable leaving and will not seek medical attention until it is an emergency, the Health Cluster coordinated with CCCM Cluster to ensure uninterrupted PHC services as well as support for emergencies, chronic diseases and pregnancies.