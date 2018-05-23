23 May 2018

Iraq: Floods leave hundreds of families strained in Sinjar Mountain

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original

The humanitarian situation in Iraq is becoming a protracted displacement scenario that could remain unresolved for years. But it comes at a time when urgently needed humanitarian assistance in the country is threatened by a severe lack of funding. As of mid-May, the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan—a blueprint for humanitarian activities in Iraq—is less than 20 per cent funded.

Read more on OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.