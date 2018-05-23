Iraq: Floods leave hundreds of families strained in Sinjar Mountain
The humanitarian situation in Iraq is becoming a protracted displacement scenario that could remain unresolved for years. But it comes at a time when urgently needed humanitarian assistance in the country is threatened by a severe lack of funding. As of mid-May, the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan—a blueprint for humanitarian activities in Iraq—is less than 20 per cent funded.
