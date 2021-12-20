Skip to main content
Iraq
Iraq - Floods (Iraqi Meterological Organization , NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2021)
- Floods and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall have been affecting Erbil Governorate (northern Iraq), leading to casualties.
- Media report at least 12 fatalities, with local search operations underway for several missing people. More than 2,500 houses have been damaged by the floods.
- On 20-21 December, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of northern Iraq.
