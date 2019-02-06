Iraq - ETC Situation Report #57 (Reporting Period: 01/01/2019 to 31/01/2019)

Highlights

• The ETC stopped providing Internet connectivity in all camps by 31 December 2018 as part of the ETC phasing out and closure.

• In line with the ETC’s phase-out from Iraq by 31 March 2019, the ETC has completed the physical asset counting and a comprehensive inventory of the warehouse.

Situation Overview

Although 3.8 million Iraqis have returned to their homes since the start of the crisis, more than two million Iraqi people remain displaced and a total of 8.7 million are still in need.

Protection challenges continue to be the primary focus, particularly due to the presence of armed actors in camps across the country.

The ETC received US$137,000 approved from the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2019. The ETC will consume the funds received to carry out its activities as part of its phase-out and closure from Iraq by 31 March 2019.