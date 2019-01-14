14 Jan 2019

Iraq - ETC Situation Report #56 (Reporting Period: 20/11/2018 to 31/12/2018)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (758.8 KB)

Highlights

• The ETC will be phasing out of Iraq completely by 31 March 2019 and is therefore planning to transition all its services.

• The ETC conducted two missions to Domiz and Arbat camps to demobilize the Ericsson Response equipment.

• The ETC will stop providing Internet connectivity in all the hubs by 31 December 2018 as part of the ETC phase out and closure.

Situation Overview

Although 3.8 million Iraqis have returned to their homes since the start of the crisis, more than two million Iraqi people remain displaced and a total of 8.7 million are still in need.

Protection challenges continue to be the primary focus, particularly due to the presence of armed actors in camps across the country.

However, the ETC received US$137,000 approved from the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2019. The ETC will use all the funds received on the phase out and closure process up until 31 March 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.