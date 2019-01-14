Iraq - ETC Situation Report #56 (Reporting Period: 20/11/2018 to 31/12/2018)

Highlights

• The ETC will be phasing out of Iraq completely by 31 March 2019 and is therefore planning to transition all its services.

• The ETC conducted two missions to Domiz and Arbat camps to demobilize the Ericsson Response equipment.

• The ETC will stop providing Internet connectivity in all the hubs by 31 December 2018 as part of the ETC phase out and closure.

Situation Overview

Although 3.8 million Iraqis have returned to their homes since the start of the crisis, more than two million Iraqi people remain displaced and a total of 8.7 million are still in need.

Protection challenges continue to be the primary focus, particularly due to the presence of armed actors in camps across the country.

However, the ETC received US$137,000 approved from the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2019. The ETC will use all the funds received on the phase out and closure process up until 31 March 2019.