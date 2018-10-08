Iraq - ETC Situation Report #54 (Reporting Period: 06/07/2018 to 30/09/2018)

Highlights

The recruitment of an Information Management Associate and an Services for Communities (S4C) specialist was finalized, and both staff are now on board.

The ETC continues to explore funding options as it is operating on carry over funds from 2017.

Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF) donated satellite equipment left in-country to the ETC Iraq team. This equipment will be used to support ETC response activities as needed.

Situation Overview

Although 3.8 million Iraqis have returned to their homes since the start of the crisis, more than two million Iraqi people remain displaced and a total of 8.7 million are still in need.

Protection challenges continue to be the primary focus, particularly due to the presence of armed actors in camps across the country.

However, the overall funding for the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) remains low with only 28 per cent of the required US$569 million funding received, which is severely impacting response activities. This is also true at the cluster level, as the ETC is operating on carry over funds from 2017 with no new funds received so far this year.