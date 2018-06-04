Iraq - ETC Situation Report #52 (Reporting Period: 01/05/2018 to 31/05/2018)

Highlights

• The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has finalised the recruitment of an IT Assistant to be based in Erbil.

• The ETC team supported World Food Programme (WFP) in extending the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) network from D2 (UN compound) to Al Rasheed hotel (WFP office space) in Baghdad.

• The ETC continues to develop two potential Services for Communities (S4C) project proposals.

Situation Overview

More than 1.2 million people have returned to West Mosul and villages on the western bank of the Tigris river.

However, the old city of Mosul is still widely destroyed.

The humanitarian situation in Iraq is becoming a protracted displacement scenario and comes at a time when urgently needed humanitarian assistance in the country is threatened by a severe lack of funding. As of mid-May, the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan which covers all planned humanitarian activities in Iraq, is less than 20 per cent funded.

The ETC will continue to support the overall humanitarian response and focus its activities on S4C projects to ensure affected communities are at the heart of the response and rehabilitation efforts.