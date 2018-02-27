Iraq - ETC Situation Report #49 (Reporting Period: 12/01/2018 to 18/02/2018)
Highlights:
The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) Services for Communities (S4C) Advisor deployed to Iraq to oversee the implementation of the expansion of S4C services.
The ETC is now providing Internet connectivity in two additional sites in Hajj Ali Airstrip bringing the total number of sites with access to ETC Internet connectivity to 14.
The ETC is also collaborating closely with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Internally Displaced People (IDP) Call Centre. This enables affected communities in camps where the ETC is providing Internet connectivity to call the official helpdesk for support and information.