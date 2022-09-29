Iraq - Escalation of conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2022)

Since Saturday 24 September shelling and bombing have been happening in northern Iraq KRI, in rural areas of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah governorates, near the border with Iran. The intensity escalated on 28 September and multiple precision missiles and drones strikes were reported. At the same time in Baghdad, four Katyusha rockets landed in the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone as legislators gathered in parliament.

The strikes took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police.

Yesterday, the KRG Ministry of Health reported seven people killed and 28 wounded by the cross-border strikes, while media today report of a dead toll climb to 13 and 58 wounded.