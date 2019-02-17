17 Feb 2019

Iraq Education Cluster Strategy 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Education Cluster
Published on 09 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

FORWARD

The Iraq Education Cluster Strategy is a consultatively developed document that outlines the Cluster’s approach and operational plan for responding to the current emergency in Iraq. This strategy is intended to guide partners in their implementation of an effective, timely, and quality emergency response. It allows for better communication of the needs of crisis-affected children to various stakeholders. The Iraq Education Strategy is meant to serve as a basis for quick decision-making that all partners have contributed to, understand and are committed to; helping ensure predictability and mutual understanding during an emergency response. The strategy combines not only the HRP and the 3RPfor 2019 but takes into consideration the plans of other cluster partners that are not included in these two planning frameworks.

