Iraq Education Cluster Standards, Practice and Costing Guidance

PART ONE: FORMAL & NON- FORMAL EDUCATION

ACCELERATED LEARNING PROGRAMME

Offering an Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) to children affected by the conflict can see children who have missed out on 2 or more years of schooling catching up with their studies. The MoE has already established an Accelerated Learning Programme that is currently being delivered through its public education system. Additionally, the MoE has a fully endorsed ALP curriculum which is at printing stage. Partners implementing EiE activities are encouraged to tap into these resources and support learners to fully engage. Ideally any support to ALP should be directed through the MoE / DoE to avoid creating a parallel system.

Guidance to implement ALP