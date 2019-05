A dust storm hit southern Iraq in the last few days, leading to casualties. It reached the provinces of Baghdad, Diyala, Babil and Abnbar but the most affected were Najaf and Karbala. According to media reports, as of 3 May at 8.00 UTC, five people died (four in Karbala and one in Najaf) and 61 have been injured. Over the next 24 hours, dry conditions are expected in the affected provinces.