Iraq: Durable Solutions for Qayyarah Jad’ah 5 IDPs: Evaluating Returns to Al-Mosul and Al-Hatra

Context

Over the past year there have been discussions on potential camp closure of Qayyarah Jad’ah 5 (Jad’ah 5), the last IDP camp in Federal Iraq. These discussions intensified in December with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement shared their intention to close the camp by the end of the month.

Jad’ah 5 Camp Population Demographics (December 2021)

A total of 4,916 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Jad’ah 5 camp.

• Female: 2,772 (56.38%)

• Male: 2,144 males (43.61%)

• Children (0-17): 3,209 (65.27%)

Total number of families in camp: 1,022 families

• Female headed families: 655 (65%)

• Child headed families: 65 (6.36%)

• Families headed by older persons: 53 (5.19%)