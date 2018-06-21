21 Jun 2018

Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Returns Dashboard, May 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 May 2018
2 pages

RETURNS OVER TIME

Returns have been sustained since July 2016, when the campaign against ISIL intensified, with the periods October–November 2016 (aftermath of the offensive to retake the Anbar districts of Ramadi, Heet and Fallujah as well as eastern districts of Ninewa), May–June 2017 (Mosul operations) and September–December 2017 (last advance of the retaking campaign) witnessing the highest numbers of returns.

