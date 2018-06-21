21 Jun 2018

Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 96 - May 2018 [EN/AR/KU]

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 May 2018
Download PDF (4.4 MB)English version
Download PDF (4.92 MB)Arabic version
Download PDF (4.86 MB)Kurdish version

Highlights

From 30 April to 31 May 2018:

• As of 31 May 2018, the DTM has identified 2,045,718 internally displaced persons (340,953 families) displaced after January 2014, dispersed across 103 districts and 3,377 locations in Iraq. For the same period, DTM has also identified 3,829,758 returnees (638,293 families).

• Overall, the total number of identified IDPs decreased by approximately 3% (-10,076 families). Decreases were recorded in 17 out of Iraq’s 18 governorates, with the exception of Dahuk.

• The returnee population increased by 3% (19,845 families) during this monitoring period, reflecting a continuous trend of increasing return movements.

Considering the available information and the DTM methodology, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) has revised the planning figures for the humanitarian response at 2.2 million internally displaced persons and 3.6 million returnees.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A total of 83% of the 119,070 returnees identified by DTM during this monitoring period were concentrated in Ninewa governorate. As a continuation of the trend seen in the two previous reporting periods, Ninewa Governorate has become the first governorate of return, with its number of returnees slightly surpassing those in Anbar. This increase is due to the joint validation exercise conducted by DTM with local authorities in east Mosul, which complements the previous exercise conducted in west Mosul.

The second governorate of return is Anbar, with a total returnee population of 1,254,654 individuals. This means that the governorate has33% of all returnees, most of them to the districts of Fallujah (14% or 522,720 individuals), Ramadi (12% or 457,740) and Heet (5% or 180,066).

The governorate hosting the third largest returnee population is Salah al-Din, with 14% (534,000 individuals), primarily concentrated in the districts of Tikrit (4% or 171, 336) and Al-Shirqat (3% or 114,684).

In Kirkuk, approximately 6,174 new returnees were identified.

During May 2018, the governorates reporting the largest decreases in IDP numbers was Ninewa (-20,802individuals or -3%) and Baghdad (-9,000 or -8%). Together, these numbers account for 49% of the nationwide decrease of 60,456 IDPs (or -3%).

