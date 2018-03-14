Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 90 - February 2018 [EN/AR/KU]

Highlights

From 31 January to 28 February 2018:

• As of 28 February 2018, the DTM has identified 2,317,698 internally displaced persons (386,283 families) displaced after January 2014, dispersed across 97 districts and 3,680 locations in Iraq. For the same period, DTM has also identified 3,511,602 returnees (585,267 families).

• Overall, the total number of identified IDPs decreased by approximately 6% (-153,276 individuals). Decreases were recorded across all of Iraq’s 18 governorates.

• The returnee population increased by 5% (164,898 individuals) during the month of January, reflecting a continuous trend of increasing return movements.

Considering the available information and the DTM methodology, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) has revised the planning figures for the humanitarian response at 2.3 million internally displaced persons and 3.5 million returnees.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A total of 84% of the 164,898 returnees identified by DTM during this monitoring period were concentrated in four governorates: Anbar, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah al-Din. Ninewa Governorate alone accounts for two-thirds (96,158) of the newly identified returnees, of who 86,376 went back to Mosul district. This increase is due to the joint validation exercise conducted by DTM with local authorities in east and west Mosul to confirm returnee numbers. A new increase is expected next month once data is received for east Mosul.

In Salah al-Din, where a total of 14,772 new returnees were identified across the governorate, many headed back to the retaken Al-Shirqat (9,678 individuals) and Baiji districts (1,722).

In Kirkuk, approximately 20,952 new returnees were identified, 11,490 of them to the retaken district of Hawija as security and services improve. Several areas in Markaz Hawija sub-district reportedly have not yet been cleared for return by the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF). In Anbar, most of the governorate’s 6,528 returnees identified during February 2018 are in the recently retaken districts of west Anbar. DTM Emergency Tracking indicates that approximately 21,000 of those displaced during last year’s offensive against ISIL in west Anbar have returned, but about 54,000 remain displaced.

During February 2018, the three governorates reporting the biggest decreases in IDP numbers were Ninewa (-60,820 individuals or -8%), Kirkuk (-18,228 or -11%) and Baghdad (-16,806 or -10%). Together, they account for almost two-thirds of the nationwide decrease of 153,276 IDPs (or -6%).