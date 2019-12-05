Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 112 - November 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for Round 112 took place during the months of September and October 2019. As of 31 October 2019, DTM identified 1,444,500 IDPs (240,750 households) dispersed across 18 governorates, 104 districts and 3,066 locations in Iraq. For the same period, DTM also identified 4,460,808 returnees (743,468 households) across 8 governorates, 38 districts and 1,773 locations.

An additional 110,658 returnees were recorded during Round 112, which is twice as large as the increase in the previous round (45,012 returnees in Round 111). Most returned to the governorates of Anbar (42,180 individuals), Ninewa (42,090) and Salah al-Din (16,980).

Concurrently, the number of IDPs has decreased rapidly since the previous round. During September and October, DTM recorded a decrease of 108,414 IDPs, with the largest decrease taking place in Ninewa (-99,828, representing a 22% change in the IDP caseload in the governorate) followed by Salah al-Din (-10,908, -11%) and Anbar (-9,048, -23%).

Despite the overall decrease in the numbers of IDPs, 34,350 individuals were displaced in the assessed locations during September and October.

Most of the new arrivals (33,252 individuals) came from other locations of displacement, including 26,484 individuals who arrived from camps.

Only 588 of them were displaced their area of origin for the first time from. Most of them fled from Baghdad and Diyala governorates due to the worsening security situation, provision of services and employment opportunities.

In terms of areas of origin, 59 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa Governorate, mainly from Mosul (300,486 individuals),

Sinjar (274,200) and Al-Ba’aj (107,376). The second and third largest shares of IDPs come from Salah al-Din and Anbar governorates with 12 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. The top districts are Tooz (43,020 individuals), Baiji (37,740) and Balad (36,672) in Salah al-Din and Ramadi (73,314), Falluja (49,146) and Al-Ka’im (15,876) in Anbar.