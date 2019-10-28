28 Oct 2019

Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 111 - September 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.06 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for Round 111 took place during the months of July and August 2019. As of 31 August 2019, DTM identified 1,552,914 IDPs (258,819 households) dispersed across 18 governorates, 106 districts and 3,106 locations in Iraq. For the same period, DTM also identified 4,350,150 returnees (725,025 households) across 8 governorates, 38 districts and 1,688 locations.

An additional 45,012 returnees were recorded during Round 111, which is slightly higher than the increase in the previous round (38,256 returnees in Round 110). Most returned to three governorates: Ninewa (18,474 individuals), Anbar (11,718) and Salah al-Din (11,466).

The number of IDPs continued to decrease at a steady slow pace. During July and August, DTM recorded a decrease of 54,234 IDPs with the top three governorates being Ninewa (-25,470, representing 5% change in IDP caseload in the governorate), Anbar (-9,816, -20%) and Salah al-Din (-9,084,-9%).

In terms of the districts of origin, IDPs come from 46 districts across eight governorates: Anbar (8 districts), Babylon (3 districts), Baghdad (8 districts), Diyala (6 districts), Erbil (1 district), Kirkuk (4 districts), Ninewa (8 districts) and Salah al-Din (8 districts). About 55 per cent come from only four districts in Ninewa: Mosul (316,914 individuals, 21%), Sinjar (279,432, 18%), Telafar (120,072, 8%) and Al-Ba’aj (117,156, 8%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.