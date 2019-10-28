Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 111 - September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for Round 111 took place during the months of July and August 2019. As of 31 August 2019, DTM identified 1,552,914 IDPs (258,819 households) dispersed across 18 governorates, 106 districts and 3,106 locations in Iraq. For the same period, DTM also identified 4,350,150 returnees (725,025 households) across 8 governorates, 38 districts and 1,688 locations.

An additional 45,012 returnees were recorded during Round 111, which is slightly higher than the increase in the previous round (38,256 returnees in Round 110). Most returned to three governorates: Ninewa (18,474 individuals), Anbar (11,718) and Salah al-Din (11,466).

The number of IDPs continued to decrease at a steady slow pace. During July and August, DTM recorded a decrease of 54,234 IDPs with the top three governorates being Ninewa (-25,470, representing 5% change in IDP caseload in the governorate), Anbar (-9,816, -20%) and Salah al-Din (-9,084,-9%).

In terms of the districts of origin, IDPs come from 46 districts across eight governorates: Anbar (8 districts), Babylon (3 districts), Baghdad (8 districts), Diyala (6 districts), Erbil (1 district), Kirkuk (4 districts), Ninewa (8 districts) and Salah al-Din (8 districts). About 55 per cent come from only four districts in Ninewa: Mosul (316,914 individuals, 21%), Sinjar (279,432, 18%), Telafar (120,072, 8%) and Al-Ba’aj (117,156, 8%).