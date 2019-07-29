Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 110 - July 2019

Data collection for Round 110 took place during the months of May and June 2019. As of 30 June 2019, DTM identified 1,607,148 internally displaced persons (IDPs), or 267,858 families, dispersed across 18 governorates, 106 districts and 3,116 locations in Iraq. The number of IDPs continued to decrease at a steady slow pace. During May and June, DTM recorded a decrease of -57,960 IDPs with the top three governorates being Ninewa (-22,674, representing 5% of the IDP caseload in the governorate), Salah al-Din (-11,856, -10%) and Sulaymaniyah (-7,104, -5%).

For the same period, DTM also identified 4,305,138 returnees (717,523 families) across eight governorates, 38 districts and 1,662 locations. An additional 38,256 returnees were recorded during Round 110, which is a slightly smaller increase than the previous round during which 54,900 individuals returned. Most returned to three governorates: Ninewa (17,502 individuals), Anbar (2,136) and Salah al-Din (14,778).

As Round 110 covers the sixth month of 2019, the current report presents changes recorded in IDP and returnee figures at the mid-year point. During the last six months, DTM recorded a decrease of -195,684 IDPs, i.e. 11 per cent of the total IDP caseload, with the largest decreases being in Ninewa (-97,392, -17%), Salah al-Din (-32,262, -23%) and Anbar (-11,598, -19%). For the same period, DTM also identified an increase of 139,818 returnees. The largest increases were observed within the top three governorates of return: Ninewa (63,762, 4%), Salah al-Din (44,742, 8%) and Anbar (14,850, 1%).

In Round 110, DTM added a new shelter category for IDPs: own property. This shelter type is part of the private settings category, together with rented houses, hotels/motels and host families.