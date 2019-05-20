Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 109 - April 2019

Data collection for round 109 took place during the months of March and April 2019. As of 30 April 2019, DTM identified 1,665,108 IDPs (277,518 families) dispersed across 18 governorates, 106 districts and 3,166 locations in Iraq. For the same period, DTM also identified 4,266,882 returnees (711,147 families) across 8 governorates, 38 districts and 1,651 locations. An additional 54,900 returnees were recorded during round 109, which is slightly higher than the increase in the previous round (46,662 returnees in round 108). Most returned to three governorates: Ninewa (19,110 individuals), Salah alDin (18,750) and Anbar (9,264). The number of IDPs continued to decrease at a steady slow pace. During March and April, DTM recorded a decrease of 79,872 IDPs with the top three governorates being Ninewa (-45,360, -8%), Salah al-Din (-11,238, -9%) and Baghdad (-5,418, -8%).

In round 109, DTM split the long-term rental accommodation into two shelter categories for IDPs: fit and unfit for habitation. Those shelters that were deemed unfit for habitation, or uninhabitable, were categorized as critical shelters.

In terms of the districts of origin, IDPs come from 47 districts across eight governorates: Anbar (8 districts), Babylon (3 districts), Baghdad (8 districts), Diyala (6 districts), Erbil (1 district), Kirkuk (4 districts), Ninewa (8 districts) and Salah al-Din (9 districts). However, 53 per cent come from only four districts in Ninewa: Mosul (316,824 individuals, 20%), Sinjar (296,358, 18%), Telafar (129,096, 8%) and Al-Ba’aj (115,074, 7%).

In April, DTM published the Return Index Report Round 3 and two studies on the state of Protracted Displacement, analysing both the main districts of origin and displacement. Return Index Report Round 3 indicates that, of the assessed returnee population, 11 per cent (472,350 individuals) are living in high severity conditions across 279 locations. This proportion is relatively similar to the previous rounds published in September and January 2019, which had respectively 11 per cent and 10 per cent of returnees falling in this category. The study on the state of Protracted Displacement reveals that 61 per cent of IDPs are currently considered to be in protracted displacement, meaning they have been displaced for over three years, and nearly all of them are at risk of long-term displacement. As the study shows, IDPs are not (or only very slowly) moving out of their districts of displacement (less than 15% since May 2018) and nearly all planned on staying in displacement for at least the next 12 months.