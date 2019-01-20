Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 107 - December 2018

In round 107 the DTM data collection was adjusted to a bi-monthly cycle to reflect the current displacement dynamics and the need for more in-depth information. The first additional data collected under this new cycle was the district of origin of IDPs, presented in this report.

Data collection for round 107 took place during the months of November and December 2018. As of 31 December 2018, DTM identified 1,802,832 IDPs (300,472 families) who were displaced after January 2014, dispersed across 18 governorates, 108 districts and 3,214 locations in Iraq. For the same period, DTM also identified 4,165,320 returnees (694,220 families) across 8 governorates, 33 districts and 1,578 locations.

An additional 51,696 returnees were recorded during round 107.

Most returned to three governorates: Ninewa (22,416 individuals), Salah al-Din (14,976) and Anbar (7,314). For the same period, DTM recorded a decrease of 63,762 IDPs across all governorates except Sulaymaniyah. The top three governorates being: Salah al-Din (14,268, -10%), Dahuk (9,636, -3%) and Anbar (9,390, -15%).

As this report is the last of 2018, DTM further analysed the data to provide cumulative yearly figures. The total number of returnees recorded in 2018 was 944,958 and the total number of IDPs was 150,222 individuals. This figure includes both individuals who displaced for the first time (28,446) and those who were secondarily displaced (28,446) either between locations of displacement or following a failed attempt to return to their location of origin.

IDP DISTRICTS OF ORIGIN PER GOVERNORATE IDP DISTRICTS OF ORIGIN PER GOVERNORATE OF DISPLACEMENT

To gain a better insight into where IDPs originate from, in round 107 DTM collected information on the district of origin of the current caseload of IDPs. As of 15 December 2018, IDPs come from 51 districts across eight governorates: Anbar (8 districts), Babylon (4 districts), Baghdad (10 districts), Erbil (1 district), Diyala (6 districts), Kirkuk (4 districts), Ninewa (9 districts) and Salah al-Din (9 districts). However, despite this spread, half of all IDPs come from just five districts. Of these, the top four districts are all in Ninewa Governorate: Mosul (300,678 individuals, 17%), Sinjar (299,694, 17%), Telafar (106,438, 6%) and Al Ba’aj (101, 346, 6%) while the fifth district Ramadi is in Anbar (85,860, 5%).

At governorate level, the top five districts of origin make up the vast majority of IDPs in each governorate. In 11 of the 18 governorates the top five districts of origin account for more than 80 per cent of all IDPs and in seven governorates more than 65 per cent. In Najaf and Dahuk, for example, 99 per cent of IDPs come from the top five districts of origin. The only exception to this pattern is Sulaymaniyah where, because IDPs come from 44 different districts, the top five districts of origin only account for 40 per cent of IDPs.