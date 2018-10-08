Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 102 - August 2018

As of 31 August 2018, there are more than four million individuals who have returned to their home location and less than two million identified IDPs. Following completion of Round 102 Baseline activities, the DTM has identified 1,920,456 IDPs (671,449 families) who were displaced after January 2014, dispersed across 104 districts, 18 governorates and 3,325 locations in Iraq. For the same period, DTM also identified 4,028,684 returnees (671,449 families) across 8 governorates, 38 districts and 1,479 locations.

The total number of identified IDPs decreased by approximately two per cent during the month of August. Decreases were recorded across all of Iraq’s 18 governorates with the largest drops in Najaf (6,078 individuals) and Baghdad (5,772 individuals).

The returnee population increased by two per cent (72,084 individuals) during the month of August, continuing the slower upward trend in the nuber of returns. The majority of returns were to the governorate of Ninewa (50,088 individuals), mostly to Mosul district (41,616 individuals).

To find more detailed breakdowns, movement trends, databases and more, please condsult the DTM Iraq website: iraqdtm.iom.int. You can also find our latest analyses in the new interactive dashboards under the ‘IDP & Returnee Master Lists’ tab.