30 Oct 2019

Iraq: Delivering support tent by tent

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original
© Alan Ayoubi/NRC
NRC team distributing hygiene kits to Syrian families in Bardarash camp.
© Alan Ayoubi/NRC

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) continues to respond to the influx of Syrian refugees in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

We are working in the Sahela reception centre near the border and in two camps hosting more than 12,000 Syrian refugees in Bardarash and Gawilan.

On 26 and 27 October, NRC started the distribution of hygiene kits to 300 families in Bardarash camp. Our team visited families tent by tent to deliver the kits and assess their needs.

"These kits will help us to keep our dignity, that's all we have left. We will be able to wash ourselves and it will allow us to keep the baby clean and healthy," says Zubaydah, who fled with her children and grandchildren from Raas Al-ain in north-east Syria.

In the coming days, we will distribute pregnancy and baby kits and set up a safe learning space for children. More than 5,000 people are under the age of 17 and need emergency education assistance.

As harsh winter weather conditions approach, our team will also distribute mattresses and heaters to ensure families can stay warm when temperatures drop close to freezing.

Since 17 October, NRC has delivered close to 30,000 bottles of water at the Sahela border centre and distributed 1,000 packs of baby diapers through our partner Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF). In Gawilan camp, we are planning to provide emergency latrines.

Fleeing to survive

Since the start of military operations in north-east Syria on 9 October, more than 200,000 people were displaced including more than 12,000 refugees seeking shelter in Iraq.

"There were airstrikes and shelling every day on Raas Al-ain. Many people got killed, we had to flee to survive," says Zubaydah.

They crossed the border and found refuge at Bardarash camp, which houses 10,724 people, most of them being women, children and elderly people. The camp is now at full capacity.

Humanitarian organisations expect up to 50,000 may cross in the next six months who would need to be accommodated in camps and provided with water, food, blankets and other essential aid.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.