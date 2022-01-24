Iraq: Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) brief - round 5 - Results and recommendations, January 2022 (Data collection 14 June to 13 July 2021)

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a fifth-round household survey on 14 June 2021 to monitor agricultural livelihoods and food security in Iraq.

The sample of 1 354 agricultural households was derived from a list of farmers registered with the Ministry of Agriculture and is therefore not representative of the country’s entire population or agricultural population. Using computer-assisted telephone interviews, 385 households per governorate were interviewed across Ninewa, Duhok, Diyala and Maysan governorates, representing Iraq’s distinct agro-ecological regions.

Data collection coincided with the harvest season (which lasts from mid-April until July) and followed low rainfall during the planting season (October and November 2020) and drought in the growing season (February to April 2021). The survey also coincided with a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country – with a third wave of infections starting at the beginning of June and peaking at the end of July. Over 99 percent of the targeted sample was reached in all governorates except for Dohuk. Here, only 52 percent of the targeted sampled was interviewed because the team did not have contact information for all farmers.

About DIEM-Monitoring

FAO has established the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System to collect, analyse and disseminate data on shocks, livelihoods and food security in countries prone to multiple shocks.

DIEM-Monitoring aims to inform decision making by providing regularly updated information on how different shocks are affecting livelihoods and food security.

At the core of the DIEM- Monitoring System are country-level dashboards. Readers are encouraged to explore these dashboards to gain more insights on the context in Iraq and other countries.