Iraq at a crossroads: UN urges national dialogue

Baghdad, 31 October 2019 - Since demonstrations swept across many parts of Iraq in early October, the United Nations has engaged with a wide range of Iraqis in the search for solutions. From day one, we have consistently called for the protection of peaceful protestors and the need to address their legitimate demands. We continue to condemn in the strongest terms the loss of life, the many injuries and the destruction of property. We are stressing the urgency of the situation at every turn.

After visiting the demonstrators, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, observed: “On the streets I witnessed women, men, the young and the elderly, united under the Iraqi flag in their love for their country. Democracy has given Iraqis the right to have their voices heard and to hold their leaders to account. Today Iraq stands at a crossroads. Progress through dialogue, or divisive inaction. Violence only breeds more violence. A public national dialogue can bring Iraqis together to draw a roadmap towards a more inclusive, stable and prosperous Iraq. Full access to all information, facts and figures will prove key. Window dressing will only feed anger and resentment”.

Recalling the recent anniversary of the United Nations, the Special Representative noted “74 years ago, Iraq, alongside 50 other countries, founded the United Nations. Its fundamental principles are more important than ever: ‘to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights’ and ‘to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom’. Iraq is in the United Nations, and the United Nations is in Iraq. Today we stand by your side and are ready, if called upon, to bring together all parties and move forward on a roadmap that meets the legitimate demands of the Iraqi people ”.

