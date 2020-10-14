Iraq Cross-Border Monitoring, Population Flow Overview, Travellers’ Profile and COVID-19 Awareness Data Collection Period: August 2020 (October 2020)

DTM Iraq collects data at border crossing points with neighboring countries – the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran), the Syrian Arab Republic (Syria) and Turkey – to better understand migration movements in the Middle East.

Cross-border monitoring is drawn from IOM’s DTM standard methodology, designed to capture and describe migration flows and is part of the Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP) project, targeting Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

The data for this report was gathered through two separate approaches – a headcount of all travellers entering or leaving Iraq and a sample survey of travellers at three border crossing points in August 2020. Border crossing points were selected based on observations conducted in May 2019 by IOM’s Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTs). Out of 16 locations assessed, five border crossing points were selected for data collection: Ibrahim Al-Khalil, bordering Turkey, Fishkhabour, bordering Syria, and Bashmagh, Zurbatiyah (Wassit Terminal) and Al-Shalamcha, bordering Iran.1 Due to mobility restrictions imposed by Iraqi authorities since March 1 Further detail on the selection of respondents, survey methodology and how the border crossing points were selected are available in the Methodological Overview on the last page or at the Iraq DTM portal. Available at http://iraqdtm.iom.int/files/Remap/iom_dtm_CROSS_BORDER_MOVEMENT_MONITOR... 2 Please refer to the report “Iraq Mobility Restrictions due to COVID-19” for more details on the mobility restrictions imposed since March 2020, aimed to curb the spread of the virus. Available at http://iraqdtm.iom.int/COVID19/MovementRestrictions 3 According to the IOM definition, “migrant – an umbrella term, not defined under international law, reflecting the common lay understanding of a person who moves away from his or her place of usual residence, whether within a country or across an international border, temporarily or permanently, and for a variety of reasons” (IOM (2019), Glossary on Migration – Switzerland).

For the purpose of collecting data on migration, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) defines “international migrant” as “any person who changes his or her country of usual residence” and “usual residence” as “the place at which the person has lived continuously for most of the past 12 months (that is, for at least six months and one day) or for at least the past 12 months, not including temporary absences for holidays or work assignments, or intends to live for at least six months” (UN DESA (1998), Recommendations on Statistics of International Migration, Revision 1 – USA). 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19), data collection took place at three out of five selected border points.

The report presents an overview of the overall movements of travellers observed at each of three monitored border crossing points during August 2020, their socio-demographic characteristics and reasons for travel. It is also focused on their awareness of COVID-19 symptoms, prevention measures and risk factors.

In this report, the term ‘travellers’ refers to all individuals who are crossing the international border with Iraq for any given reason and thus includes several categories of people. Most travellers are entering or exiting Iraq temporarily to visit family, do trade or business, or receive medical treatment.

Fewer are planning to stay or leave the country for a longer period – or even indefinitely – for work-, family- or education-related purposes, or humanitarian reasons. Some of them are planning to change or have already changed their place of usual residence.