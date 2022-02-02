Iraq Cross-Border Monitoring: Migrants in Vulnerable Situations Entering and Exiting Iraq Data Collection Period: September 2020 - September 2021 (January 2022)

The report sought to identify migrants in vulnerable situations entering and departing Iraq who may be susceptible to trafficking in persons and/or other forms of abuse, violence and exploitation along their migratory journey. This report is focussed on three groups of travellers:

**1) Labour Migration **

This group included incoming travellers seeking employment or following the receipt of a job offer in Iraq and willing to stay longer than three months in the country of destination.

The majority were adult males entering from Iran via the Bashmagh border crossing point. A significant proportion had completed only primary education or below. Further, many reported engaging in daily wage labour or were looking for a job when in Iraq, indicating that they do not have secure employment.

2) Seeking Safety and Protection

This group included outgoing travellers departing Iraq for humanitarian reasons including refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless persons.

All travellers in this group were leaving Iraq through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing point with Turkey, and again the majority were young adult males. A large proportion was not working and seeking employment highlighting that a lack of opportunities inside Iraq was a significant push factor for migration. A significant proportion reported an intention to reach countries in Europe whilst some reported an intention to reach Belarus which has become a common migration route for people from the Middle East region seeking to reach Europe. Additionally, three fifths reported Turkey as their intended destination, and it is likely that some among this group will travel onwards from Turkey towards Europe.

**3) Deportations **

This group included individuals deported from Turkey and Iran to Iraq by authorities, because of their lack of legal status to remain in the country from which they were deported.

They were also primarily young men with a lower education level than the previous two groups. Most were deported from Turkey from where many reportedly intended to migrate onwards towards Europe, and despite being banned from re-entering the country it can be anticipated that many among this group will reattempt migration when their financial circumstances allow.

For findings on the sociodemographic characteristics, the nature of their travel, and vulnerabilities within these groups, please read the report here.