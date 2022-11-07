Iraq Crisis Response Plan 2022-2023

IOM VISION

The Government of Iraq is supported to develop and implement inclusive strategies towards well-managed migration, and recovery, peacebuilding and stabilization initiatives that address drivers and structural factors of forced migration and displacement and support durable solutions. Migrants, displaced populations, returnees and host communities in Iraq are able to exercise their rights in an inclusive and equitable environment.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

More than four years after the official end of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) crisis in Iraq, which led to violent conflict and massive displacement of populations, there have been significant improvements but the humanitarian context remains complex and fragile. The postconflict period has seen the gradual return of over 4.9 million people to their areas of origin, but, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) as of February 2021, 1.18 million persons remain displaced in camps and informal displacement sites, out-of-camp settlements and host communities and are now facing protracted displacement. Iraq faces challenges preventing the safe and durable return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), including due to physical barriers, social cohesion challenges, access to services, and security. Challenges are compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated economic difficulties and hardship for the most vulnerable populations, including migrants; in addition to political and regional tensions, and climate-related challenges, heightening the country’s fragility and risk of backsliding into conflict. At times, the Government of Iraq’s (GoI) camp closures and consolidation policy has led to premature returns to areas where conditions are still severe (as per IOM DTM’s Return Index), or to secondary displacement to informal displacement sites where IDPs have little access to public services or assistance. Secondary displacement to non-camp areas stretches the absorption capacity of often already vulnerable host communities and can jeopardize social cohesion. This challenge also affects areas where refugees from Syria, Iran and Turkey, mainly hosted in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, reside.

Households who have returned are often facing, on top of existing vulnerabilities, a lack of access to basic services, including health, psychosocial and protection services, and livelihood opportunities; challenges related to safety and social cohesion; and lack of safe and dignified housing. In some instances, households have returned to areas highly affected by intra-group violence. Returning IDPs with perceived affiliation to extremist groups such as ISIL might be exposed to harassment or retaliatory attacks, which could reignite community violence. People also face issues with housing, land and property rights, and general access to civil documentation and legal services.

Economic conditions, in general, remain challenging, with a lack of competitiveness of various sectors of the economy, the impact of the conflict and displacement, and longstanding structural issues combined with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to jobs and revenue losses, which disproportionally affects women. Iraq is also facing increasing challenges related to water scarcity and droughts, impacting living conditions and livelihoods opportunities.

This has a direct impact on displacement, sustainable returns and social cohesion in areas beyond those impacted by the conflict. There was an increase in external flows of migrants attempting to cross into the European Union during 2021 after political friction between the EU and Belarus. The government, with support from the international community, took several actions to support safe returns and negotiate a systematic response to returns, reintegration and readmission, including through investing in identity management systems.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, as of 10 November 2021, 2,064,011 confirmed infections and 23,372 deaths; the vaccination rate remains low at 15.8% as of 31 January 2022. The pandemic had a significant impact on the health and psychological wellbeing of the population, and on the Iraqi health system which was already weakened by years of sanctions, conflict and poor investments. The movement restrictions and closure of primary health care facilities reduced access to essential health services including immunization and reproductive health, and the availability of secondary care. Financial resources diverted to the COVID-19 response further halted government plans for health system improvement.