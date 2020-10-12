Iraq: COVID-19 mobility restrictions and public health measures - 8 to 21 September 2020

Since April 2020, DTM Iraq has collected data and information relating to COVID-19 related movement restrictions and health measures being implemented across the country to curb the spread of the virus.

During this reporting period covering 8 to 21 September, DTM collected information relating to mobility restrictions both within Iraq as well as at Points of Entry (PoEs). These restrictions include limitations on mobility across governorates as well as on commercial and trade activity, curfews, government and residency office operating hours, and legal regulations. An overview of the statuses of PoEs can be found in Annex 1: 7 were reported as closed, 12 were partially open, and 11 were open for commercial traffic only.

Additionally, on 15 September, DTM collected information on health measures as well as additional details about movement restrictions at selected operating PoEs. These include Ibrahim Al-Khalil (IraqTurkey), Fishkhabour (Iraq-Syria), and Bashmagh (Iraq- Iran).

Changes in health measures and movement restrictions from the previous round of data collection are detailed where appropriate.

An overview of the methodologies employed in the collection of information is available at the end of this report.

Note that this report combines information that has previously been presented in two different types of COVID-19 products published by DTM. These include 1) Mobility Restrictions reports, and 2) Health Measures at Border Crossing Points reports, which are both available here. Additionally, DTM has produced a range of products related to an ongoing COVID-19 Impact Assessment which are available here.

Disclaimer: Information contained within this product is based upon the knowledge of authorities working at border crossings, or direct observation or data collection of DTM staff. This information has not been verified or endorsed officially.