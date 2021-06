Iraq: COVID-19 mobility restrictions and public health measures - 1 March to 31 May 2021

Since April 2020, DTM Iraq has collected data and information relating to COVID-19 related movement restrictions and health measures being implemented across the country to curb the spread of the virus.

During this reporting period covering 1 March to 31 May 2021, DTM collected information on mobility restrictions within Iraq as well as at Points of Entry (PoEs). These restrictions include limitations on mobility across governorates as well as on commercial and trade activity, curfews, government and residency office operating hours, and legal regulations. An overview of the statuses of 31 PoEs can be found in Annex 1: 5 were reported as fully closed, 10 were partially open, 12 were open for commercial traffic only, and 4 were fully open.

Note that until February 2021 these reports were published on a monthly basis. However, this report covers the period between March and May 2021; from now on these reports will be published every three months. DTM collected data relating to health measures and mobility restrictions at five PoEs on 10 May 2021. These include Ibrahim Al-Khalil (Iraq-Turkey), Fishkhabour (Iraq-Syria), and Bashmagh, Al-Shalamcha, and Zurbatiyah (all three Iraq-Iran). Changes in health measures and movement restrictions from the previous round of data collection are detailed where appropriate.

An overview of the methodologies employed in the collection of information is available at the end of this report.

Note that this report combines information which, prior to the reporting period of September 2020, had been presented in two different types of COVID-19 products published by DTM. These publications are: 1) Mobility Restrictions reports, and 2) Health Measures at Border Crossing Points reports, which are both available here. Additionally, DTM has produced a range of products related to an ongoing COVID-19 Impact Assessment, which are available here.

Disclaimer: Information contained within this product is based upon the knowledge of authorities working at Points of Entry (PoEs), or direct observation or data collection of DTM staff. This information has not been verified or endorsed officially.