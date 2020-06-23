Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 9, 16 June 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

The Ministry of Trade (MoT) received 3 million tons of wheat this season as of mid-June, with harvests ongoing in the north and government silos now open in Dohuk, Sulaimaniyah and Erbil.

Average prices of staple commodities remained stable nationwide; however, there were governorate and commodity-specific week to week increases.

On June 12th, WFP estimated around 2.7 million people (7.2%) had insufficient food consumption nationwide.

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to affect the world, including Iraq. As of June 14, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 18,950 cases in Iraq, with 549 deaths and 1,130 new cases daily. Oil prices also continued to be closely tracked, due to implications of the oil market on state revenue. Basrah heavy oil prices rose from USD 39.31 per barrel on June 5th to USD 41.76 per barrel on June 15th, while Basrah light oil prices decreased from 44.51 USD to 43.61 USD in the same time period.1 In compliance with the OPEC + agreements, Iraq will reduce exports in July. The Minister of Oil stated that it intended to export 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from its southern ports, compared to 3.52 bpd exported in June 2019.2,3 Overall, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.