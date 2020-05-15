Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 5, 12 May 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

Wheat and barley harvesting is mostly completed in the south, continuing in the center and launching in the north.

Overall, national food prices remained stable.

The Civil Defense Directorate reported 62 field fires in 13 governorates, estimating that 237 hectares of cropland have burned nationwide in the past 20 days.

The Plant Protection Directorate is conducting control operations for the Dubas bug, Humara pest, Sunn pest and Red Palm Weevil.

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect the world, including Iraq. As of May 10, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 2,767 cases in Iraq, with 109 deaths. Movement restrictions and curfews remain in place to curtail transmission of the disease; however, certain measures have been relaxed. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, agriculture production and the overall food system.

On May 7th, Iraq formed a new government. The Iraqi Parliament has sworn in Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi. The majority of the appointed Minsters have been approved, including His Excellency Mahdi Rashid as the Minister of Water Resources.