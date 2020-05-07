Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 3, 28 April 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

Harvesting of wheat and barley is in full swing in the center of Iraq, and is mostly completed in the south.

The government has launched control measures against several pests, including locusts, Dubas bug, Sunn pest and rodents.

Prices are generally stable; however, in Anbar and Ninewa governorates the price of rice increased 100%.

93% of households surveyed in April have acceptable food consumption scores; however, more than half of the households are adopting negative coping mechanisms.

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect the world, including Iraq. As of May 4, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 2,219 cases in Iraq, with 95 deaths. Movement restrictions and curfews remain in place in to curtail transmission of the disease; however, certain measures have been relaxed. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, agriculture production and the overall food system.