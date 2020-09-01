Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 16, 25 August 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

The Ministries of Agriculture and Trade announced the end of the 2020 wheat marketing season, with an estimated 5.1 million tons of wheat now stored in the government silos.

On 17 August, the WFP Hunger Monitoring System revealed that around 8.1% of households, representing 3.1 million people, did not have sufficient food consumption during the third week of August, an increase of 400,000 people compared to the first week of August, but still below the peak of roughly 3.5 million people in mid-July.

The Plant Protection Directorate has begun a new control operation against the Corn Stalk Borer, a maize pest.

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has continued to affect Iraq. As of 24 August 2020, the World Health Organization reported 204,341 cases and 6,428 deaths, a roughly 40% increase compared to 27 July.2 Although movement restrictions eased and the country emerged from strict curfews, the Iraqi government and KRG continue to enforce measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as mandating that citizens wear face masks outside, or risk an IQD 20,000 fine, and maintain physical distance.

The global economic slowdown associated with pandemic containment measures decreased the demand for oil and lowered prices, with consequences for oil exporting countries. In Iraq, oil revenue accounts for 90% of the government budget and developments in oil prices have a significant impact on country’s finances. Over the past two weeks, Basra heavy oil prices have remained stable, fluctuating between USD 45 and USD 46 per barrel, up from minimum of USD 18.7 per barrel reached in April 2020, but well below USD 56.5 per barrel, the price recorded one year ago. According to World Bank estimates, Iraq would need at least a US$58/barrel oil price to meet its wage and pension obligations alone.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.