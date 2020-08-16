Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 15, 11 August 2020 [EN/AR]

Key Messages

 On 3 August, Ministry of Agriculture began an investigation to uncover the cause for mass fish deaths in Al Dimaj marsh in Diwaniah Governorate, with initial results suggesting the fish were exposed to a toxic substance.

 On 3 August, WFP’s Hunger Monitoring System found that national food consumption scores improved, with 430,000 fewer people reporting poor or borderline consumption compared to last month.

 The Ministry of Trade announced that sugar and vegetable oil would soon be available through the Public Distribution System again.