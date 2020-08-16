Iraq
Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 15, 11 August 2020 [EN/AR]
Attachments
Key Messages
On 3 August, Ministry of Agriculture began an investigation to uncover the cause for mass fish deaths in Al Dimaj marsh in Diwaniah Governorate, with initial results suggesting the fish were exposed to a toxic substance.
On 3 August, WFP’s Hunger Monitoring System found that national food consumption scores improved, with 430,000 fewer people reporting poor or borderline consumption compared to last month.
The Ministry of Trade announced that sugar and vegetable oil would soon be available through the Public Distribution System again.