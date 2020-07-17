Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 13, 14 July 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

State-run food processing plants will open in Kurdistan in an effort to stabilize horticultural prices, particularly tomatoes.

The nationwide poverty rate is anticipated to increase to roughly 31% according to a joint report by the Ministry of Planning, the World Bank, United Nations Children’s Fund, United Nations Population Fund and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative that simulated the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, an increase from the 20% poverty rate in 2018.1

On July 8th, the Ministry of Trade and WFP launched an app for the Public Distribution System (PDS) called Tamwini (“My Ration Card”) that will allow users to update their information and life events, in addition to receiving electronic cash transfers if applicable.

According to WFP mVAM, Ninewa and Al Muthanna Governorates have a moderately high prevalence of insufficient food consumption (between 20-30%).

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to spread in the country. As of July 14, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 77,506 cases in Iraq, with 3,150 deaths. The government continues to enforce lockdown and curfew measures in an attempt to curtail transmission. Oil prices also continued to be monitored closely; prices remained relatively stable this week compared to the first week of July.

In cooperation with the World Bank, UNICEF, UNFPA and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), the Ministry of Planning (MoP) released a report analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on poverty and vulnerable populations. MoP ran simulation models and found that the poverty rate is set to increase to 31.7% nationwide, an increase from 20% in 2018.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability. After this week, the report will shift to bi-weekly editions for the foreseeable future.