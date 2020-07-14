Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 12, 7 July 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

By July 4th, the government received 4.3 million tons of wheat at collection centers nationwide.

The Plant Protection Directorate (PPD) is prioritizing con-trol campaigns against seasonal date palms pests, such as Rot Disease Palm Pollens and Blight Rachis (Leaf Blight).

On June 29th, WFP mVAM data estimated 8.3% respond-ents, roughly 3.25 million people, had insufficient food consumption in the past week.

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to spread in the country. As of July 5, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 58,354 cases in Iraq, with 2,368 deaths. The government continues to enforce lockdown and curfew measures in an attempt to curtail transmission. Oil prices also continued to be monitored closely. Basrah light and heavy oil, remained relatively stable in the last week, respectively at USD 46.33 and USD 45.33 per barrel. Prices have partially recov-ered since April and May 2020; however, they have not re-turned to 2019 levels. On July 8, 2019, the price of Basrah light was USD 65.27 per barrel and Basrah heavy was USD 61.81 per barrel, respectively a 29% and 27% decline compared to 2019 prices (Figure 1). The Ministry of Planning Central Bureau of Statistics announced that during the first quarter of 2020, Iraq exported an average of 3.8 million barrels per day with an av-erage price of USD 45.9 per barrel. Additionally, oil revenues accounted for 38.2% of the GDP (at current prices) during the first quarter of the year.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Devel-opment (IFAD) and the World Bank continue to track the im-pact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availa-bility, access, utilization and stability.

III. Food Supply: Production (primarily on farm)

Production. From April 20th to July 4th, the General Company for Grain Trade Marketing Department received roughly 4.3 million tons of wheat at government collection centers across the country, with approximately 90% of the wheat classified as high quality, first grade product. Wheat purchases at the gov-ernment silos in Erbil, Sulaimaniyah and Dohuk proceeded as planned, with no major delays during unloading. The Ministry of Trade continues to take measures in order to address the complaints and challenges shared by citizens and farmers.

The Diwaniyah Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives re-quested and received government approval to add 1,500 ha of rice to the governorate’s agriculture plan for summer crops, bringing the total area of paddy cultivation to 36,187 ha. Rice productivity depends on the variety and farm management; however, the common rice variety produced in Iraq (A’anbar) has an average yield of 3.2 tons per ha. Therefore, Diwaniyah will have an additional production of roughly 4,800 tons. 90% of all the crops under cultivation in Diwaniyah require irriga-tion, which is higher than last year.

In a July 5th meeting with general managers, the Minister of Water Resources reiterated the importance of ensuring that farmers adhere to the Ministry of Agriculture’s national plan to sustainably use limited water resources. The Ministry’s Su-preme Judicial Council will hold individuals who expand with-out approval liable. The water resource managers reports will be essential to enforce the plan, thus ensuring sufficient and equitable water delivery for drinking, irrigation and the marsh-lands. In order to ensure efficient water delivery in Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala governorates, regular maintenance and monitoring of irrigation canals was ongoing.